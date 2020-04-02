St. John Lutheran Home is rated Five Stars

St. John Lutheran Home has been rated as a 5 Star quality rating on Nursing Home Compare.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) provides ratings information on the Nursing Home Compare website to help individuals, family members, caregivers, and the public find and compare the quality of nursing homes more easily.

Since 1901 St. John Lutheran Home, has served the community as a Christian-based facility. St. John’s is a non-profit, church-related, skilled nursing home with 75 beds. This total also includes Riverhaven, a 14 bed secured dementia unit.

“To be proud of this accomplishment is an understatement. Providing quality care to the ones we serve is one of our most important goals,” said representatives at St. John’s. “We couldn’t do this without the amazing caregivers we have employed at St. John’s!”

They offer a varity of services incuding; Therapy/ Rehabilitation Services, Therapeutic Recreation, Grandkids/VIK Program, Riverhaven Alzheimers Care Unit, Adult Daycare, Chapel of the Good Shepherd, Hospice Services, St. John’s Auxiliary and is a satellite site for MN West Community and Technical College.

St. John Lutheran Home is certified for Medicare and Medicaid, and also accepts private pay, as well as many private insurance and managed care policies.