Students head back to school

School bells rang Monday morning as students at St. Raphael Catholic School arrived to begin the 2023-2024 school year. The school staff is complete and welcomed eighty-two students back to class after summer vacation. “We are so excited to start the year,” Principal Beth Steffl said. “We continue on with our mission to bring students to a deeper relationship with Jesus while providing excellent education,” she added.

As each new school year begins, there are usually a number of new teachers on the faculty at Springfield Public Schools. The 2023-24 school year is no exception. There are nine new staff members at the school and six of them are SHS alums! Their return to Springfield definitely says a lot about the quality of education and the community as a whole.

Meet new teachers in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.