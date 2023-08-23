Home / News / Students head back to school

Students head back to school

Wed, 08/23/2023 - 10:59 admin
2023/24 school year begins at St. Raphael’s, Familiar faces and new teachers at Springfield Public School

 

School bells rang Monday morning as students at St. Raphael Catholic School arrived to begin the 2023-2024 school year.  The school staff is complete and welcomed eighty-two students back to class after summer vacation.  “We are so excited to start the year,” Principal Beth Steffl said.  “We continue on with our mission to bring students to a deeper relationship with Jesus while providing excellent education,” she added.

As each new school year begins, there are usually a number of new teachers on the faculty at Springfield Public Schools.  The 2023-24 school year is no exception.  There are nine new staff members at the school and six of them are SHS alums!  Their return to Springfield definitely says a lot about the quality of education and the community as a whole.

Meet new teachers in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.

