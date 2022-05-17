Students, staff and community break ground on new school facilities

Last Friday, May 13, students and staff from both Springfield Elementary and Springfield High School gathered together to break ground on the new school addition. To highlight the importance of the community’s investment in the school, seven shovel ceremonies were performed. The ceremonies included Elementary students with retiring elementary teachers, high school students with retiring high school teachers, Career and Tech Education students with a member of the Roland Boettger Trust, Facility Task Force school staff members, facility task force members, current and prior school board members, city officials and professional service team members.