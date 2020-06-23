Successful June blood drive; Many donors receive pins

On Monday, June 15 the American Red Cross hosted a blood drive at the Springfield Area Community Center. During the drive many community members received pins. It was also a time for some new people who donated for the first time.

One of the first time donors is Springfield resident, Sara Bast.

“I’m donating, because I was asked to,” said Sara adding that she wasn’t nervous at all.

Nearby was long-time donor Lavonne Hauth. During last Monday’s blood drive she received her 10 gallon pin.

“I’ve been donating for many years, since about 1976,” said Hauth.

Other donors that received pins that day include: Arden Brand at 11 gallons, Ron Marks with nine gallons, Pat Vogel with seven gallons, Connie Augustin at six gallons, Shawn Mathiowetz also received a six gallon pin and Rodney Salonek with three gallons.

“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”

It’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days. So, they must constantly be replenished. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross urgently needs the help of donors and blood drive hosts to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.

The Red Cross has scheduled more blood drives for Springfield. Upcoming blood drives are scheduled for Monday August 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Springfield High School and Thursday August 6, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate at the upcoming blood drives.