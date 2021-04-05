Surprise homecoming at softball game

Nearly a year ago, Emily Wendt’s family surprised her with a going away party as she was being deployed with the National Guard. This past week, Emily turned the tables and surprised her family on Thursday, April 29, at the Riverside Park Softball Field.

Emily has spent the past 11 months being deployed with the Minnesota National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.