SW Minnesota Men’s Chorus to present holiday concert Monday, December 5

The Southwest Minnesota Men’s Chorus will return to Springfield as part of its Christmas concert series on Monday, December 5. The holiday concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 303 North Cass in Springfield. Refreshments will be served following the concert.

The Southwest Minnesota Men’s Chorus, formerly known as the Marshall Area Men’s Chorus, is made up of singers from many communities in Southwest Minnesota. They are dedicated to excellence in the art of men’s choral singing, but also promote sociability and good fellowship among its members. The group rehearses weekly in Walnut Grove.

Springfield residents in the SW Minnesota Men’s Chorus are Charles Tews, Gary Renner and Jeff Krueger. Other area residents include Nathan Hesse from Comfrey and Jim Gode from Sanborn. Wendy Johnson, Tracy, is the chorus director.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.