US Army Soldier Will Luckman (center), along with his family Ben, Brianne and Owen, visited Mrs. Hovland’s preschool class.

A sweet welcome home

Tue, 04/25/2023 - 10:58 admin

 

Waving flags, red, white and blue ribbons and golden pompoms, the entire student body of St. Raphael Catholic School lined the halls of the campus to welcome  US Army solider, Will Luckman home. Will is the father of Ben Luckman who is a student in Mrs. Hovland’s preschool class. 

Will has been stationed in Korea for the school year and the preschoolers have been praying for him. Along with their prayers, the students have also written and sent snacks to Will.  Showing his appreciation, Will sent a box of Korean snacks back to the students who have enjoyed trying the special treats. 

