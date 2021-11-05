Thrivent Financial comes to Springfield

Nancy Hansen, Certified Financial Planner (CFP), is a new face on the avenue in Springfield. Nancy and her husband, Patrick, with the Redwood Area Group of Thrivent Financial purchased Freedom Financial from Mark and Bev Clennon effective April 15.

We welcome Thrivent Financial to the local business scene. Thrivent is a non-for-profit Fortune 500 company chartered as a fraternal company. It’s clients are called members. Thrivent Financial Planners help their members prepare for their financial futures. At the end of the year, instead of paying taxes to the federal government, they have the money that would have been taxes, come back to our communities for causes that it’s members are passionate about. Two familiar programs Thrivent offers in that capacity are Thrivent Choice Dollars and the Thrivent Action Team program.

