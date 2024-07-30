Two historical Central Street buildings taken down

Two historical buildings in downtown Springfield are being taken down this month. The roof of the buildings at 13 West Central and 15 West Central collapsed on Monday, July 8. Due to the instability of the buildings, both built in the late 1800s, they are being taken down and removed from the central business district. Prior to 1960, each building was occupied by a separate business. In 1963, L.A. “Buff” Carity combined the two buildings and it operated as one building for the rest of its history.

