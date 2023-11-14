Veterans Memorial Park dedicated last Friday

Martha Anderson Park has been a landscape staple in downtown Springfield since 1911 when the Anderson family donated the land to City of Springfield for a Memorial Park. The land was recently renovated and new memorial markers, sidewalk and benches were added for Phase One of the project. Phase Two will be completed next year that will include grass, landscaping and flag poles. The completed project will be a grand tribute to all local and area veterans who have served.

A dedication program and ribbon cutting was held last Friday afternoon, November 10, as part of the community’s Veterans Day observances. A nice crowd joined the American Legion and Legion Color Guard at the ceremony. Lori Kretsch sang the National Anthem and Chaplain Noel Wetter gave the opening invocation and benediction.

Master of Ceremonies, John Moritz, welcomed Sen. Gary Dahms and Rep. Paul Torkelson and introduced the keynote speaker, Greg Peterson, Director of Veterans Services for Brown County.

