Winners announced for Juried Art Show

The winners for the 2021 Juried Art Show have been announced.

The show was judged by Professor Liz Miller, MSU Mankato. Liz Miller received her BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design and her MFA from the University of Minnesota. Miller’s work has been featured in solo and group exhibitions throughout the United States and abroad. Awards include a McKnight Foundation Fellowship for Fiber Artists; a McKnight Foundation Fellowship for Visual Artists; a Joan Mitchell Foundation Painters & Sculptors Grant; an MCAD/Jerome Foundation Fellowship; and six Artist Initiative Grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board. Miller has completed artist residencies at Stove Works (Chattanooga, TN), the Joan Mitchell Center (New Orleans, LA), the McColl Center for Art + Innovation (Charlotte, NC), and will be in-residence at MassMoCA (North Adams, MA) during summer 2022 as part of the McKnight Artist Residency Consortium. Miller lives and works in Good Thunder, MN and is Professor of Installation and Drawing at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Springfield artist Neil Neidt won the Grand Prize and $500 for an oil on canvas painting titled Evening on Main in the 2021 Juried Art Show at the Springfield Public Library.

Nicholas Schleif of Milroy won first prize and $400 an acrylic on canvas piece titled Pack Leader (Flip Saunders). Brad Kohlhof of Sioux Falls won second prize and $300 for his acrylic titled Run Aground.

