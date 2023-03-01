Winter arrives with a vengeance

The first day of winter or winter solstice arrived in the Northern Hemisphere at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday, December 21. It is the day with the fewest hours of sunlight in the whole year, making it the shortest day of the year. After we reach the winter solstice, the days begin to once again grow longer and brighter until we reach the summer solstice in June.

The days may get longer and brighter but, as many of us hearty Minnesotans know, it does not mean nicer weather. With winter comes the cold, frigid temperatures, snow, ice, sleet, gusty winds, low visibilities and unsafe travel. Old man winter arrived with a vengeance this year with very nasty weather conditions that began Thursday, December 22 and continued through Saturday, December 24. The timing could not have been worse, just as folks were preparing for their Christmas holiday gatherings with friends and family.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.