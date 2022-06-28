Wreaths Across America Exhibit this Friday

The City of Springfield will be hosting the Wreaths Across America (WWA) exhibit this Friday, July 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Martha Anderson Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Springfield. The Wreaths Across America will bring its Mobile Education Exhibit with interactive displays, short films and shared stories that teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes. Everyone is encouraged to stop by and take in the exhibit.

There will also be a special lunch fundraiser from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Martha Anderson Park along with the WWA exhibit. On the menu will be hot dogs, potato salad or chips, cookies, water as well as rootbeer floats. Special thanks to Thrivent, Marie Gervais, Clay’s Drive-In Liquors and American Legion Post #257 for helping with the event. Proceeds from the lunch will go to the Martha Anderson Park Renovation Project.