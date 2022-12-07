Wreaths Across America welcomes soldiers home

A dozen Vietnam War and Vietnam-era veterans were recognized for their service on Friday, July 1, 2022 during a stop by the mobile education exhibit of Wreaths Across America.

The exhibit, designed to raise awareness of Wreaths Across America, is traveling across the country, and its stop at Springfield on Friday was sponsored by the City of Springfield.

The veterans attended the opening of the exhibit, which was in Springfield for just one day, and Fred Thompson, ambassador for Wreaths Across America, recognized and honored 12 Vietnam veterans during the stop.

Thompson explained that a presidential proclamation was signed in 2012 marking the beginning of a 13 year period starting on Memorial Day in 2012 to Veteran’s Day 2025 as a time to remember the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and to thank and welcome home all Vietnam veterans from that era. A special lapel pin was designed for presentation to all veterans from the Vietnam War era.

In 2017 the proclamation was reauthorized and along with Congress signed into law was the Vietnam Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam Veterans Day.

