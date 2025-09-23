“Guiding Light for Student Success”
September is School Board Recognition Month
The Minnesota School Boards Association has designated September as Minnesota School Board Recognition Month, a time to honor the dedicated leaders who serve as the guiding light for student success in public schools across the state.
This month, Springfield proudly joins school districts throughout Minnesota in recognizing the elected board members who commit their time, talents, and leadership to ensuring all students receive a high-quality public education.
