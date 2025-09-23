Home / News / “Guiding Light for Student Success”
Springfield School Board members from L: Jeff Kretsch, Adam Seifert, Sarah Groebner, Jessica Potter, Justin Roiger, Lori Groebner and Victor Thatcher.

“Guiding Light for Student Success”

Tue, 09/23/2025 - 13:10 admin
September is School Board Recognition Month

The Minnesota School Boards Association has designated September as Minnesota School Board Recognition Month, a time to honor the dedicated leaders who serve as the guiding light for student success in public schools across the state.

This month, Springfield proudly joins school districts throughout Minnesota in recognizing the elected board members who commit their time, talents, and leadership to ensuring all students receive a high-quality public education.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.

Springfield Advance-Press

13 S. Marshall Avenue PO Box 78 Springfield, MN 56087

507-723-4225

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media