Oakleigh Cook from the Burnstown-Brookville 4-H Club.

2025 Brown County Fair wraps up

Wed, 08/20/2025 - 10:02 admin

Springfield’s Burnstown/Brookville 4-H club  and their animals were well represented at the Brown County Fair, held August 7-August 11. After a full week of events and camaraderie with fellow 4-H and FFA’ers. The students ended the fair with a Parade of Champions where all of the purple ribbon winners were recognized for their achievements, along with Round Robin winners, Club Exhibit champions, and youth who are graduating from 4-H.  Pictured is 8 year old Oakleigh Cook from the Burnstown-Brookville 4-H Club showing her sheep Winter. She also showed three projects- Unicorn Diamond Art, Painted Birdhouse, Fox Pottery Piece which earned her Cloverbud Ribbons. See the back page for more on the Brown County Fair. 

