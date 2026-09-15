2026 Queen and King crowned

Hazel Dauer is the daughter of Nick and Crystal Dauer and Leo Hovland the son of Chad and Tanya Hovland were crowned 2026 Springfield High School’s Homecoming King and Queen during Saturday’s coronation.

Homecoming Court includes from L: Preston Anderson, Julie McCone, Ely Streich, Sophie Mude, King Leo Hovland, Queen Hazel Dauer, Brayden Trapp, Jada Reese , Parker Kuehn, Olivia Milbrath, Aiden Moriarty, Jalyn Louwagie.

The class has a full week of celebrations, including the always popular Homecoming Parade this Friday, September 18 at 2:15 p.m., with line-up beginning at 2:00 by the cafeteria doors.

The parade will take the traditional route going through downtown, through Riverside Park and out to St. John’s Circle of Care before heading back to school. Come out and line the streets to show your support. Also on Friday, Football will take on TMB at 7 :00 p.m. at beautiful Riverside Park.