Bill Vogel is pictured with his family. From L: Lydia, Will, and June, with Mel and Bill.

Bill Vogel Honored as 2025 Outstanding Conservationist

Tue, 11/04/2025 - 15:31 admin

The Brown Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) recognizes Bill Vogel as the Outstanding Conservationist for 2025 in Brown County.

Bill and his wife, Melanie, live south of Springfield in Stately Township with their children Lydia, Will, and June. He is a third-generation farmer who believes he should be taking the next step in conservation and has found his own way to do so over the years.

