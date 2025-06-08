Brown County Free Fair set to open August 6

It’s fair time! The Brown County Free Fair is set to open August 6 for five big days at the fairgrounds in New Ulm.

County fairs are celebrations that bring people together each year. The county fair’s importance dates back in history when people loved to get together, celebrate and show others the efforts of their labor. Each county fair has its own unique specialties that set it apart. No two county fairs are the same even across county lines. The Brown County Fair started by in 1867.

The Brown County Free Fair has an exciting schedule of events for the five-day celebration including open, 4-H and FFA exhibits, midway attractions, entertainment and the Minnesota Gladiolus Society Show. Admission is free at the Brown County Fair.

