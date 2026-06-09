Class reunions and student talent create local Veterans tributes

Two new veterans memorial pieces now stand as permanent tributes to those who served and sacrificed, thanks to a unique collaboration between Springfield High School and members of several Springfield graduating classes.

The metal memorials, designed and fabricated by students in the Springfield High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, were funded through leftover reunion funds from the Springfield High School Classes of 1960, 1961, and 1962.

One memorial has been installed at the Martha Anderson Veterans Memorial and features the words, “Freedom Isn’t Free.” Accompanying the piece is a plaque that reads:

“Donated by the Springfield High School Classes of 1960, 1961 and 1962 in memory of their classmates Alan Kettner and Loren Schmitz, killed in action in Vietnam. Designed and produced by Springfield High School CTE Class of 2026, Troy Kastner, Instructor. May they rest in peace.”

The second memorial has been placed at East End Park’s Avenue of Flags. The piece depicts the well-known battlefield memorial silhouette featuring a rifle planted upright with a helmet resting on top, honoring service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The project began when members of the reunion classes found themselves with funds remaining from previous class reunions and wanted to invest the money in something meaningful for the community.

“We wanted to do something for the city,” John Ryan, one of the organizers said. “I’d always thought these types of memorials were neat, so we started talking about it.”

After reviewing design options and discussing ideas among their former classmates, the group selected the memorials and began exploring ways to bring the project to life.

Rather than purchasing pre-made pieces, they turned to Springfield High School’s shop program.

“Those pieces are super expensive to order,” Ryan explained. “I sub at the school once in a while, and I’ve seen what these students can make.”

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.