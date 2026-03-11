Clue: High School Edition Prepares for Performances on November 20-21

With three weeks until the Springfield High School fall play opens on Friday, November 20, several aspects of the play have been progressing during the past months for the performance. During the next few weeks all aspects of the show will be combined to create an entertaining performance that audiences will enjoy. Many facets of the performance are complex, and cast and crew members, along with adult staff members, continue to work diligently to use their skills and creativity to provide a memorable performance.

Student actors have been studying their characters’ role in the story along with individual attributes that make each person unique. With the iconic Clue game characters, what makes Professor Plum different from Colonel Mustard? What would Mrs. White sound like? How would Mrs. Peacock walk or speak? In addition, the actors have been working on blocking (creating stage pictures) and stage movement as they transition from room to room in the play. During the next weeks, there will be a focus on comedic timing which is critical in setting up the humor of the play.

See full story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.