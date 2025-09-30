Comic Book Workshop at Public Library

Students in first through sixth grades at St. Raphael Catholic School participated in a Comic Book Workshop at the Springfield Public Library last Wednesday, September 24. The students had lots of fun with Chet Roush who has been doing the workshops for the last three years.

The students spent the first hour breaking down how a comic book works—how and where the ideas come from. They spent the second hour creating their own comic books. Some students acted as “props,” standing in silly positions and making happy, angry, sad and silly faces while the rest drew what they viewed. They wrote the comic as they went along.

The workshop was made possible by a grant from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.