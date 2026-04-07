Egg-citement! St. John’s Circle of Care annual Easter Egg Hunt

By Wendy Krier

St. John’s Circle of Care sponsored their annual Easter Egg Hunt for children Saturday, April 4. The hunt took place outdoors on the campus at St. John’s Home, 201 S. County Road 5.

Chilly weather didn’t stop the young participants and many area children gathered in the fun of hunting over 3000 filled eggs with residents and staff at St. John’s watching from the sidelines and windows.

The Easter Egg Hunt was sponsored by St. John’s Circle of Care in partnership with Thrifty White Pharmacy and Runnings. The Easter Bunny also made a special appearance to St. John’s during the hunt. Check out the back page of this issue for more photos on the community egg hunts.