A familiar face is the new Housing Coordinator/Director at The Maples

A familiar face has returned to Springfield! Theresa Beckman recently became the new Housing Coordinator/Director at The Maples, the Assisted Living Complex on the St. John’s Circle of Care Campus. She is excited to be back. “Nobody loves Springfield as much as I do,” she commented in a recent interview.

Beckman owned Backbone to Health Chiropractic Clinic in Springfield for a number of years. She and husband, Kurt, moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota about a year ago. She was Director at an Assisted and Independent Living in Luverne, Minnesota. They were back in Springfield for a graduation in May, and after seeing so many friends and acquaintances, she realized how much she missed the community. She saw a Facebook post about the position at The Maples, and after much discussion, the Beckmans decided she should apply for it. “The Facebook post was a sign,’ she commented. She was hired and began her new position in the middle of August.

As the Housing Coordinator/Director at The Maples, she is in charge of the comings and goings of the building, responding to questions and concerns, ordering supplies, marketing, filling vacancies and making sure all the residents’ needs are met—making it a happy place!

