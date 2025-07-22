Farmward Cooperative hosts Springfield Ag Teacher for weeklong externship experience
Tue, 07/22/2025 - 15:07 admin
Farmward Cooperative recently had the honor of hosting Alicia Sandberg, agriculture instructor at Springfield Public Schools, for a weeklong externship designed to bridge classroom learning with real-world agricultural careers.
Throughout the week, Sandberg engaged with every division of Farmward—from agronomy and grain to energy and business operations—
