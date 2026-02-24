National FFA Week is February 21-28 this year. The week-long event gives the Future Farmers of America chapters across the country, as well as alumni and supporters, the opportunity to come together to celebrate agricultural education, leadership development and the real-world impact the organization has on the FFA members and communities.

While the letters stand for Future Farmers of America, the organization is not just for students who want to become production farmers. FFA welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners and much more.

First founded by a group of young farmers back in 1928, the FFA mission, during National FFA Week, is to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding the growing population of the United States by teaching members various topics relating to agricultural technology, science and business. The organization develops young leaders through classroom instructions, leadership and teamwork opportunities and hands-on learning (known as SAEs or Supervised Agricultural Experiences).

Initially, the event was observed on a single day. In 1948, to recognize George Washington’s example and legacy as a leader and farmer, the FFA Board of Directors initiated a week-long tradition around Washington’s February birthday. The week lets others know what FFA is all about.

