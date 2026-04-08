Fly-in breakfast draws crowd to Springfield airport

The Springfield Area Lions Club and Springfield FFA Alumni Association welcomed community members to the Springfield Municipal Airport on Sunday for their annual fly-in and cruise-in breakfast.

Breakfast was served from 8 a.m. to noon, with guests enjoying pancakes, sausage, applesauce and their choice of milk, juice or coffee.

In addition to the meal, the event offered visitors an opportunity to explore a wide variety of aircraft and vehicles displayed around the airport grounds. Airplanes, classic cars, motorcycles and vintage tractors drew plenty of attention as guests walked through the displays, visited with one another and enjoyed the morning.

The event provided a fun, family-friendly gathering for aviation enthusiasts, vehicle owners and community members of all ages. It also gave local residents a chance to spend time at the airport and get an up-close look at several unique aircraft and vehicles.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.