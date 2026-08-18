Kindergarteners prepare for upcoming school year

Springfield Public School hosted a kindergarten camp for the young boys and girls who are registered for kindergarten for the 2026-2027 school year August 10-11. The theme of the camp was “Pete the Cat: Rockin’ In My School Shoes.” They spent each day exploring the different classes, activities and scenarios they will experience when school begins.

The students spent time in their classrooms and met their new teachers and helpers and Elementary Principal Jeff Kuehn.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.