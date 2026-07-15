Little Miss Comfrey was crowned Friday

The Little Miss Comfrey Pageant was held on the opening day of Comfrey Community Days on Friday, July 10. 15 contestants took part in the pageant which began with the contestant interviews, giving their name, favorite summertime activity and parents names. The contestants then performed a fun dance to “Dance the Night’, by Dua Lipa. The winners were drawn in advance and all the contestants participated in a drum roll, slapping their hands on the legs and the winners were announced. Second Place Runner Up is Avery Kral, First Runner up is Mikayla Sellner, and the 2026 Little Miss is Jessa Meidl. By Wendy Krier