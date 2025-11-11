Local landlord plans Twin-Home Neighborhood in WildRidge

When Steve Elfering of Springfield Oasis purchased the Parkview Place Apartments nearly a year ago, he made a commitment to bring new housing opportunities to the community. The next step in that commitment is taking place.

Elfering is hosting an open house to introduce a proposed housing development in the WildRidge neighborhood, located on Range Road and Garden Street.

Springfield Oasis is owned by Steve Elfering and his spouse, Amie Kenyen. They have two daughters and own residential units and have built a patio home in Olivia. They are now turning their attention to Springfield’s housing market.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.