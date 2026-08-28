The Maples Assisted Living Announces New Management Team

The Maples Assisted Living, is pleased to introduce its new management team, a group of experienced professionals who will lead the assisted living’s daily operations, resident care, and services. “Our team is committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and resident-centered care for everyone who calls The Maples home,” said Lindsey Beyer, CEO/Campus Administrator. “We’re excited about the experience and dedication each team member of this team brings, and we look forward to continuing to serve our residents, families, and community.”

Meet the Team:

Lindsey Beyer-CEO/Campus Administrator, LNHA, LALD

As the CEO/Campus Administrator, Lindsey will provide the overall leadership and support for The Maples and works alongside the team to ensure the community continues meeting the needs of residents, families, and staff.

Mary Senst-Clinical Nurse Supervisor (CNS)/RN

Mary provides nursing leadership and support for The Maples, helping to ensure residents’ health needs are addressed, care plans are followed, and communication between residents, families, and the care team remains strong. Residents and families with questions related to nursing care or resident health concerns are encouraged to reach out to Mary.

Complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.