March is Music in our Schools Month: Thoughts from the music instructor

For forty plus years, March has been officially designated as Music in Our Schools Month by the National Association for Music Education. It is the time of year when music education becomes the focus of schools across the nation. It gives music teachers the opportunity to bring their music programs to the attention of the school and community.

Music is alive in our local schools. We asked Mrs. Beth Steffl, music director and principal at St. Raphael Catholic School in Springfield, to share some thoughts about the importance of music in her life and at their school.

Mrs. Steffl is passionate about teaching and about music and brings that passion into her classroom every day. She teaches music to Preschool-Sixth Grade students at St. Raphael School. She realizes how important music is in everyone’s life. “I think music is an important part of culture and self-expression. Over my years of teaching, I have been amazed how music and the arts help students express themselves. Over and over, I have seen students discover their own talent, expression and confidence through music in such beautiful ways,” she said in a recent interview. Music allows students to step outside their comfort zones in class and in performances.

Beth has a strong musical background, starting at an early age. “I began piano lessons at the age of five and continued throughout high school and college, taking every opportunity to learn and participate in music lessons, choirs and bands,” she commented. She credits her high school band and choir teacher, Mr. Ungemach, for sharing his love and passion of music with his students. “I also experienced much of my influence of music through church music and liturgies, participating in various programs, solos and choirs. Music is a way I could express my faith in a way that words could not,” she added.

