Meant for More brings new thrifting experience to town

A new shopping location is busily preparing to open its doors in Springfield, offering shoppers a place to discover unique treasures, save money, and support sustainability.

Meant for More, a new thrift store located at 2 W. Central St. in the former Hidden Treasure antique store on the corners of Central and Marshall streets, is aiming for a July 11 opening if all goes according to plan. The store will feature a wide variety of donated items, including clothing, home décor, furniture, kitchenware, vintage finds, and everyday household goods.

Owner Violet Hovland, said thrifting has been a part of her life since childhood, but her passion for secondhand shopping grew significantly during her high school and college years.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.