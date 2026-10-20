Meet the candidates for Springfield School Board

District 85 will elect three members to the Springfield Board of Education during the November 6 General Election. Three seats for four-year terms are up for election this year for the Board of Education. They are presently held by Jeff Kretsch, Jessica Potter and Victor Thatcher. There are three names on the school election ballot, all incumbents, Jeff Kretsch and Jessica Potter and Victor Thatcher. The Advance-Press has interviewed all three candidates by providing a number of questions that they have answered for publication in this newspaper to help those seeking information to guide their decision.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.