MidCountry Bank makes blankets for those in need / SouthPoint CU Forward Day

MidCountry Bank associates from the area gathered for a team connection, recognition and service event Monday, October 13. All branches were closed for Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day, so they gathered for teamwork sessions to strengthen bonds, reflect on their impact and celebrate the heart of their organization—the people. As a service project, the group made fleece tie blankets to donate to those in need across the bank’s service communities. MidCountry Bank—Springfield donated blankets to the local Operation Christmas Joy campaign. MidCountry Bank—Sanborn donated blankets to the Share the Spirit campaign.

On Monday, October 13 (Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day) SouthPoint Credit Union associates spent the afternoon volunteering at several places in many of the communities they serve. In Springfield, they visited St. John’s Home, The Maples and the Springfield Area Food Shelf where they painted bird houses, served root beer floats and organized food.

See more photos in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.