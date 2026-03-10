Rachel Stark lifts her way onto the world podium

Late last year, Rachel Stark stood on a platform hallway across the world in South Korea focusing on a bar which hundreds of pounds rested on. She stepped up to the bar knowing everything came down to this one lift.

That moment would determine if the small-town athlete who grew up between Sanborn and Springfield would stand among the best powerlifters in the world.

With laser focus Stark pulled with everything she had. The lift moved, but not enough to lock it out. Even so, when the 2025 IDFPA Open & Masters World Championships competition ended, Stark had accomplished something extraordinary, second place in the world.

Stark’s powerlifting journey didn’t begin in a gym, it began on a dairy farm, lifting bales, and buckets of corn which gave her a foundation of strength.

“Farm life built a foundation of responsibility, dedication, strength, and work ethic at a young age. It also gave me a deep appreciation for where food comes from and how it fuels the body. Which had an impact on my career,” said Stark.

Today, Stark is a registered dietitian and her focus is sports nutrition.” I own my own practice where I work with athletes who want to compete at a high level,” she explained, adding that her focus is on helping athletes fuel with confidence from high school to elite levels.

