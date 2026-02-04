Reflections, challenges and investments are featured in State of City address

Publishers note: During last week’s City Council meeting, City Manager Amber Dale presented the State of the City to council and residents. Her report covered period from Jan. 2025-Dec. 2025. Below is the full report. Due to space limitations the January council article will be in next week’s paper.

Reflecting on Our Challenges

In 2025, Springfield continued to balance the realities of small-city governance with the opportunities that come from growth and investment. Challenges remain—ranging from staffing to infrastructure needs—but Springfield’s ability to adapt and stay forward-looking has kept us moving in a positive direction.

See complete article in next week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.