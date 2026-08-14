Renovation Project to Bring Five New Apartments to Community

After nearly a year of extensive renovations, a local building is being transformed into five modern apartments that are expected to be ready for tenants this fall.

Business owner, Matt Damyan, purchased the building that previously housed Haydens Furniture. He gave a tour of the renovations this past Friday, to city employees, included City Manager, City Treasurer and Community Development Director.

“The project has included a nearly complete rebuilding of the property, with improvements such as a new roof, insulation, windows, interior walls, electrical service and plumbing”, explained Damyan.

The building will contain five apartments upstairs, including one one-bedroom unit. The remaining apartments will offer two bedrooms one bath units, providing options for individuals, couples and families.

Each apartment will include its own washer and dryer, central heating and air conditioning and a kitchen hood vented directly outside. The exterior ventilation system is intended to prevent cooking odors from traveling between apartments.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.