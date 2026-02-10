River Valley Speech kicks off season

The River Valley Speech team kicked off their tournament season at the Worthington Trojan Tournament on Saturday, February 7, earning the first-place team trophy out of seventeen teams competing. First-place champions included Springfield High School senior Taya Beyer in extemporaneous reading and the duo interpretation team of Springfield High School junior Leo Hovland and senior Lily Pingeon. In both great speeches and prose, competitors finished in an unbreakable tie for second place and therefore each received second-place points. Second-place honors in great speeches were earned by Springfield High School freshman Kyla Peichel and Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s High School sophomore Aiden Grausam, while second-place prose honors went to Springfield High School junior Ayvah Wendt and Sleepy Eye High School senior Alex Confer.

