River Valley Sub-Section A Champions!

The River Valley speech team was among ten teams that competed in the MSHSL Section 3A Subsection A tournament on April 7 at Springfield Public High School. Their hard work and diligent efforts were rewarded with the team earning this year’s Subsection A champion title.

Twenty-nine River Valley speakers competed in the subsection tournament. Twenty-three of the team’s members were awarded medals for placing in the top six in their categories. Two members were alternates and will also be moving on to the Section 3A Section tournament. These finalists and one alternate will advance to the Section 3A speech tournament, which will be held on Saturday, April 18, at Redwood Valley High School in Redwood Falls.

See complete story and photos in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.