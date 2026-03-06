Schwarzrock, Christensen and Hoek are Hall of Fame inductees

Springfield Elementary School continued their tradition, the Elementary Hall of Fame, by naming Eric Schwarzrock,Markay Christensen and Julie Hoek as the 2026 inductees.

The Hall of Fame is to honor and celebrate the hard work and accom- plishments of outstanding individuals, while commu- nicating high standards to students and families, and also inspiring the entire school community to con- tinue serving in uncom- mon ways.

There are three catego- ries: Former Staff, Former Students and Community Partners. The following individuals were recog- nized both in-person and online during the Elemen- tary School Awards and Graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 19.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.