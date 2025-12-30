Home / News / Sounds of the Season- Springfield Public School Concerts
Winter Choral Concert / Winter Band Concerts

Sounds of the Season- Springfield Public School Concerts

Tue, 12/30/2025

The Springfield Public School Music Department presented its Winter Choral Concert to two packed performances on Sunday, December 21. While originally scheduled for Thursday, December 18, the  event was rescheduled to the Sunday date due to the weather. The concert featured several guest musicians and well over 200 singers in the  Junior High Choir, Chorale and Concert Choir. 

The Springfield Public School Music Department presented their annual holiday band concert on Thursday, December11. They hosted two performances at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Auditorium at the school.  

