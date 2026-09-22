Springfield’s Noah Richert takes faith-based career path
Tue, 09/22/2026 - 12:49 admin
When Noah Richert graduated from Springfield High School in 2020, he thought he would pursue a career in farming or carpentry. Little did he know back then that his career choices would take a turn in a different direction. He is now a seminary student studying to become a Chaplain in the Army National Guard along with being a pastor on the civilian side.
See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.