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Noah Richert is pictured with his family.

Springfield’s Noah Richert takes faith-based career path

Tue, 09/22/2026 - 12:49 admin

     When Noah Richert graduated from Springfield High School in 2020, he thought he would pursue a career in farming or carpentry.  Little did he know back then that his career choices would take a turn in a different direction.   He is now a seminary student studying to become a Chaplain in the Army National Guard along with being a pastor on the civilian side.

      See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.

Springfield Advance-Press

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