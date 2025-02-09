Springfield’s Strategic Plan Focuses on Growth, Housing, and Community

The City of Springfield is setting a course for its future through a new Strategic Economic Development Plan and Housing Study that highlights housing, workforce, and quality of life as key areas of focus. The plan was developed in partnership with Region Nine Development Commission (RNDC) and supported by the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s (SMIF) Small-Town Grant Program. The plan reflects the input of over 350 residents and gives strategies to guide Springfield’s growth. Alejandra Bejarano, Region Nine, presented the Economic Development Plan to the City Council during the August 20 regular council meeting. The Housing Study results were a part of the council packet. Bejarano explained to Mayor Helget and council that all goals presented were based on community input.

Both the Strategic Economic Development Plan and Housing Study are lengthy and can also be found on the City of Springfield’s website. A brief overview is below.

Community response drives plan

The plan was the result of a seven-month effort between January and July 2025, incorporating surveys, focus groups, and meetings with local organizations like the EDA and Rotary Club. More than half of residents surveyed described Springfield’s economic future as “uncertain,” with about one in four saying it was “declining.” Still, nearly 20 percent said they felt optimistic.

The respondent’s concerns and hopes became the foundation of the planning process.

Springfield has a unique demographic profile with a higher ratio of both older adults and preschool-age children compared to Brown County, the broader region, and the State of Minnesota. “This suggests a strong presence of young families and seniors, presenting opportunities to invest in amenities and services tailored to these age groups,” explained Bejarano.

As a part of the community input, residents praised Springfield’s safety, schools, and community connectedness, but raised concerns about housing shortages, job opportunities, healthcare facilities, and the need for more retail and entertainment options.

One community member summed up their vision for the future of Springfield saying, “A town supporting its people, and its people supporting its town.”

Housing is a Top Priority

Housing dominated the discussion. While 87 percent of respondents said their current housing met their needs, nearly a quarter said they knew people who had left or chosen not to move here because of housing shortages.

See complete article in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.