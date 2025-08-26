Springfield CARES Forms to Strengthen Childcare in Our Community

Springfield families and childcare providers now have a new ally in meeting the community’s childcare needs. A group of local parents, community members, and leaders has officially launched Springfield CARES (Childcare Advocacy, Recruitment, Education, and Sustainment), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting both providers and families for years to come.

The effort grew out of work that began in the spring of 2024, when the City of Springfield engaged with the Southwest Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) to better understand and address local childcare challenges. Through those conversations and community sessions, the idea for Springfield CARES was born as a long-term, community-driven solution.

Springfield CARES recognizes the growing need for accessible, sustainable childcare in the area. With its recent approval as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Springfield CARES is now able to apply for grants, fundraise, and reinvest resources directly back into Springfield’s childcare network.

“Our goal is to make sure every family in Springfield has reliable childcare options and that our local providers have the support they need to thrive,” said Chairperson Sarah Boettger. “We want to build long-term solutions, not just quick fixes.”

This is the same group that delivered flowers and gift cards to local providers on Provider Appreciation Day in May and co-sponsored a dinner for providers in June to hear firsthand about their experiences and challenges.

See complete article in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.