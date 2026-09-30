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Springfield Elementary Students donate to local Food Shelf

Wed, 09/30/2026 - 11:53 admin

Students in grades 3-6 at Springfield Elementary donated food items and cash to the Springfield Area Food Shelf as part of the “Tigers Give Back” day last Friday.  The students gathered at Springfield Market to make their donations to Shari Koll, director of the local food shelf.

Springfield Advance-Press

13 S. Marshall Avenue PO Box 78 Springfield, MN 56087

507-723-4225

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