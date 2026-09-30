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Springfield Elementary Students donate to local Food Shelf
Wed, 09/30/2026 - 11:53admin
Students in grades 3-6 at Springfield Elementary donated food items and cash to the Springfield Area Food Shelf as part of the “Tigers Give Back” day last Friday.The students gathered at Springfield Market to make their donations to Shari Koll, director of the local food shelf.
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