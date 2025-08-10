Springfield Fire Department promotes National Fire Prevention Week

This week is the annual National Fire Prevention Week. Each year the campaign focuses on educating people about the simple, yet important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe. This year’s campaign is , “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home.” It highlights how important it is to buy, charge, and recycle lithium-ion batteries safely. Springfield Volunteer Fire Department members are pictured including: Front Row from L: Bryant Krebs, Asst. Fire Chief Kyle Veenstra, Josh Gramentz, Lieutenant Gabe Salonek, Jaden Michelson, Victor Thatcher, Nick Klisch, Noah Solmonson, Luke Roiger, Blaine Groebner, David Roiger, and Jordan Milbrath. Back Row from L: Travis Wendt, Captain Brian Veenstra, Zach Mickelson, Paul Simonson, Captain Doug Walton, Todd Windschitl, Fire Chief Chris Gartner, Steve Hornick, Lieutenant Nick Fast, Lieutenant Joel Pingeon, Captain Jeff Weisensel, Brandon Marks, Brian Fuhrmann and Cody Groebner. See more Fire Prevention on pages 8, 9 and 14.

By Wendy Krier