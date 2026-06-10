Springfield Fire Department promotes National Fire Prevention Week

This week is the annual National Fire Prevention Week. Each year the campaign focuses on educating people about the simple, yet important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe. This year’s Fire Prevention Week™ is October 4–10, 2026. The theme, “Charge Into Fire Safety™. Safe Charging Is a Superpower,” focuses on the everyday charging habits that can help reduce the risk of lithium-ion battery fires and keep homes and communities safer. Members of the Springfield Fire Department are, Front row, from left: Bryant Krebs, Asst. Chief Kyle Veenstra, Gabe Salonek, Josh Gramentz, Jaden Mickelson, Joe Miesen, Nick Klisch, Noah Solmonson, Lucas Doll, Blaine Groebner, Luke Roiger and Victor Thatcher. Back row: Cody Groebner, Brian Fuhrmann, Joel Pingeon, Paul Simonson, Chief Chris Gartner, Doug Walton, Zach Mickelson, Travis Wendt, Brian Veenstra, David Roiger and Brandon Marks. Members Nick Fast and Jordan Milbrath were not available for the photo. See more on pg. 12.