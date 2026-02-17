Springfield has a new Postmaster

Dee Staton is the new Postmaster in Springfield. She began her duties here on December 27, 2025. She filled the position following the retirement of former Postmaster Ron Miller.

Staton began her career with the United States Postal Service in Colorado in 2016. “I started as a city carrier in Littleton, Colorado which is a large area with five installations,” she commented in a recent interview. She moved into an administrative position in 2021, working with customer service in several Denver locations. She moved on to Evergreen, Colorado and started her management career, moving on to Growth Management in the greater Denver metro area later that year. She took a Postal Supervisor position in Aurora, Colorado in 2023 followed by running a small Postal Station in Frederick, Colorado where she began her Postmaster training. She relocated to St. Cloud, Minnesota in 2025 as a Postal Supervisor and was awarded her Postmaster position in Springfield in December.

