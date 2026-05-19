Springfield High School commencement

Last Friday evening, graduates dressed in the traditional maroon gowns and caps filed into the Tiger Center and took to their seats in front of their family and friends.

Springfield High School Principal, Mr. Pat Moriarty, in his welcome remarks, thanked the parents and teachers of all graduates. His speech referenced “The Wizard of Oz” to illustrate the values of courage, heart and brain. Superintendent Keith Kottke’s speech highlighted the academic achievements of the class noting that over 70% graduated with honors.

The Springfield High School graduation speakers shared gratitude, growth and shared memories.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.